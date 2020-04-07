Police still searching for girl who disappeared decades ago | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police still searching for girl who disappeared decades ago

Cayendito in 1986 (left), an artist rendering of what she might look like today (right) Cayendito in 1986 (left), an artist rendering of what she might look like today (right)  | 

The Associated Press
Updated: April 07, 2020 07:13 AM
Created: April 07, 2020 06:27 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — More than three decades have passed since a Navajo girl disappeared from her home in northwestern New Mexico wearing a pink nightgown.

Authorities say they have not given up on finding Anthonette Cayedito.

Advertisement

“Someone out there knows what happened to Anthonette, please call us,” FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said Monday, on the 34th anniversary of her disappearance.

Cayedito was 9 years old when she was last seen at her family’s apartment in Gallup, just off the Navajo Nation. She has been the focus of television shows on unsolved cases.

Cayedito was born on Christmas Day in 1976. When she went missing early in the morning on April 6, 1986, she was wearing the nightgown and had answered a knock at the door.

Her mother, who has since died, noticed she was gone when she went to wake up Cayedito and her sisters for Bible school.

Cayedito has Navajo and Italian heritage and was known to wear glasses and a silver chain with a small turquoise cross pendant. An artist rendering shows what Cayedito might look like today.

The FBI and police on the Navajo Nation and in Gallup said they need the public’s help to find her.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico, but total cases rise to 686
How to safely care for a family member with COVID-19
How to safely care for a family member with COVID-19
Advertisement


UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
UNMH COVID-19 nurses start petition demanding hazard pay, financial assurances of safety
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
COVID-19: Small businesses hang on by a thread
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM
Albuquerque photographer captures family portraits during pandemic
Albuquerque photographer captures family portraits during pandemic
Police still searching for girl who disappeared decades ago
Cayendito in 1986 (left), an artist rendering of what she might look like today (right)