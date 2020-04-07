Police still searching for girl who disappeared decades ago

Cayedito was born on Christmas Day in 1976. When she went missing early in the morning on April 6, 1986, she was wearing the nightgown and had answered a knock at the door.

Her mother, who has since died, noticed she was gone when she went to wake up Cayedito and her sisters for Bible school.

Cayedito has Navajo and Italian heritage and was known to wear glasses and a silver chain with a small turquoise cross pendant. An artist rendering shows what Cayedito might look like today.

The FBI and police on the Navajo Nation and in Gallup said they need the public’s help to find her.