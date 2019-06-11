Police: Subject barricaded inside northwest Albuquerque Whataburger | KOB 4
Police: Subject barricaded inside northwest Albuquerque Whataburger

Marian Camacho
June 11, 2019 08:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police have blocked off the area of 2nd Street and Menaul as they work to get a barricaded subject into custody.

According to police, the subject is inside the Whataburger in that area. The restaurant has been evacuated and tactical units are on scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

KOB has a crew at the scene gathering details and will update this story as new information comes in.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.

Updated: June 11, 2019 08:45 AM
Created: June 11, 2019 08:16 AM

Police: Subject barricaded inside northwest Albuquerque Whataburger
