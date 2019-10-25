Police surround area near NE Albuquerque, officer shot
KOB Web Staff
October 25, 2019 08:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police descended on the area of Menaul and Carlisle in northeast Albuquerque Friday evening.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Daren DeAguero confirmed an officer involved shooting.
The scene is still active, causing information to be limited.
People are encouraged to avoid the area.
Updated: October 25, 2019 08:03 PM
Created: October 25, 2019 06:35 PM
