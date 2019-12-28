Police: Suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes in intersection, attempts to flee on foot | KOB 4
Police: Suspect driving stolen vehicle crashes in intersection, attempts to flee on foot

Patrick Hayes
Created: December 28, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  Police arrested a suspect who crashed a stolen car in a busy intersection then led officers on a foot pursuit.

Law enforcement officials said it started when they tried to pull over the stolen vehicle near Lomas and 4th in front of the federal courthouse.

According to police, Julian Romero was driving the stolen vehicle when he hit another car near the intersection, which caused the stolen vehicle to flip over.

Romero tried to flee the scene on foot, but was eventually taken into custody.

Romero's extensive criminal history includes a kidnapping charge from 2015 and several felony warrants for his arrest.

Police have not said what charges Romero will face for this incident, but they did say he would be facing quite a few.


