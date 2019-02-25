Police: Suspect identified in road rage incident | KOB 4
Police: Suspect identified in road rage incident

Christina Rodriguez
February 25, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police have identified the suspect involved in a road rage incident.

The incident was last Tuesday, Feb. 19, when a man was shot in the face near Cutler and Jefferson

They say the BMW driver shot the man driving the other car.

That suspect has been taken into custody and the gun has been recovered. 

Updated: February 25, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: February 25, 2019 10:01 PM

