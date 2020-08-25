Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT unit was called out to a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood Tuesday morning.
APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said officers are dealing with a wanted individual who is barricaded in a home on the 1300 block of Anaconda Street SW.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
