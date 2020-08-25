Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque

Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 25, 2020 11:26 AM
Created: August 25, 2020 11:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT unit was called out to a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood Tuesday morning. 

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said officers are dealing with a wanted individual who is barricaded in a home on the 1300 block of Anaconda Street SW.

Advertisement

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
New Mexico McDonald's temporarily shuts down after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Protesters gather at crime scene of BCSO officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Albuquerque makeup artist receives international attention on TikTok
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Advertisement


Two more sexual abuse lawsuits filed against Albuquerque orphanage
Two more sexual abuse lawsuits filed against Albuquerque orphanage
UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
UNM faces lawsuit over death of Lobo football player Nahje Flowers
Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Substance abuse complicating COVID-19 fight on Navajo Nation
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Police: SWAT team called out to SW Albuquerque
Aerial inspection company to invest in New Mexico expansion
Aerial inspection company to invest in New Mexico expansion