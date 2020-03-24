Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions | KOB 4
Police to make sure businesses, people adhering to stay-at-home instructions

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 24, 2020 01:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police will be working to make sure people and businesses are complying with the governor's stay-at-home order.

The order requires all non-essential businesses to close, and limits gatherings to no more than five people. 

<<<Click here to vew the full order>>>

Those who do not comply to the order will be given a warning. However, if they continue to defy the order, they could face civil fines or criminal charges.

People can report a business or a group in violation of the order by emailing  NMSP.COVID19@state.nm.us. When submitting a non-compliance complaint via email, New Mexico State Police asks for people to provide the following: date and time of observed violation, city, county, business name and business address.

People can also submit a complaint by contacting the non-emergency COVID-19 hotline at (833) 551-0518, and pressing option 2. Local police stations and sheriff's offices will also be taking reports on their non-emergency lines. 


