Police union calling for study to determine how many more officers APD needs

According to a 62-page report by Alexander Weiss Consulting, "APD will be adequately staffed at the level of 1,000 sworn personnel.”

However, Mayor Tim Keller is trying to get to 1,200 by adding 100 new officers every year while also dealing with turnover and retirements.

Sixty new cadets joined the force earlier this week and began training to become APD officers. Those recruits are scheduled to graduate in March.

Cdr. Angela Byrd said, “Once they come to us, then our mission here at the academy is to put out functional, good-decision making officers and as far as the numbers go we have the interest.”

Willoughby told KOB he thinks the city needs 1,200 to 1,400 officers.

He said the 2015 staffing study doesn’t take into account APD’s agreement with the Department of Justice or how long it takes to investigate a case.

“In fact, the policies and the procedures and dynamics of our investigative capacity haven’t even been decided yet by the time this staffing study was created,” said Willoughby.

Now, he’s urging the city to do another study so they can find out how many officers the city really needs.

“I think our officers deserve it. I think our citizens deserve it,” he said.

KOB 4 reached out to the mayor’s office to see if and when a new staffing study could be completed but have not yet heard back.