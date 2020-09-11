Police union reacts to sudden retirement of APD's chief

The spokesperson said the increase in cases is due to a change in reporting procedures in 2019.

Mayor Tim Keller responded to concerns about internal affairs investigations on Thursday.

"At any given time there are unfortunately hundreds of internal affairs investigations going on and I want to remind everyone that when they involve things like use of force, they are different levels, whether it's DOJ review or multiagency or so forth," he said. "I think you're probably referencing some of the HR and administrative issues that have really become a distraction. And that's also something no one wants to see. I don't want to see that either because I want everyone focused on fighting crime."

Mayor Keller did not confirm the Chief Geier was forced out, however a source with direct knowledge tells KOB 4 the increase in internal affairs investigations could have contributed to his departure.

Willoughby said moral speaks for itself.

The officers have not felt support from Chief Geier, nor from city leadership, according to a survey the union conducted.

Willoughby said this is a good time to move the department in a positive direction.

"I'm not fearful about moving forward. I know we have more challenges than most departments in this country but I think we're up for the challenge," he said. "Police officers just want to feel supported."

Keller plans on conducting a nationwide search.