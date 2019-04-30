Police video released of high-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI
Kassi Nelson
April 30, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dashcam video shows high-profile defense lawyer Robert Gorence swerving onto I-40, not long after deputies caught him driving 45 mph on I-25. Deputies wasted no time pulling him over.
Gorence told the deputy that he came from a northeast Albuquerque bar. Outside of the car, he said he did not have anything to drink.
During his sobriety tests, Gorence stumbles while attempting to walk in a straight line. When asked to recite the alphabet, he claims he doesn't know it by heart. Lastly, he refuses a breathalyzer.
Gorence was charged with DWI and possession of an open container.
KOB 4 did not receive a response from Gorence or his attorney.
