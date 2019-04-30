Police video released of high-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police video released of high-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI

Kassi Nelson
April 30, 2019 06:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dashcam video shows high-profile defense lawyer Robert Gorence swerving onto I-40, not long after deputies caught him driving 45 mph on I-25. Deputies wasted no time pulling him over. 

Advertisement

Gorence told the deputy that he came from a northeast Albuquerque bar. Outside of the car, he said he did not have anything to drink. 

During his sobriety tests, Gorence stumbles while attempting to walk in a straight line. When asked to recite the alphabet, he claims he doesn't know it by heart. Lastly, he refuses a breathalyzer. 

Gorence was charged with DWI and possession of an open container. 

KOB 4 did not receive a response from Gorence or his attorney. 

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: April 30, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: April 30, 2019 05:16 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
More than 600 migrants apprehended in southern New Mexico
More than 600 migrants apprehended in southern New Mexico
Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Governor, Albuquerque mayor: Expo New Mexico will house migrants
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
Man arrested, charged with murdering missing Valencia Co. grandmother
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Advertisement




'He's evil': Daughter speaks about man accused of killing her mother
'He's evil': Daughter speaks about man accused of killing her mother
More than 600 migrants apprehended in southern New Mexico
More than 600 migrants apprehended in southern New Mexico
Police video released of high-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI
Police video released of high-profile defense lawyer arrested for DWI
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
'Salesman' making people nervous in Taylor Ranch
Byrce Alford to hold summer basketball camp in Albuquerque
Byrce Alford to hold summer basketball camp in Albuquerque