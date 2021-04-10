Police: Violent crimes callout issued after man was found shot inside vehicle | KOB 4

Police: Violent crimes callout issued after man was found shot inside vehicle

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD was dispatched to the area of Constitution and Chelwood Park Friday in reference to a possible shooting Friday night.

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a male subject with at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported to a UNM Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

APD issued a violent crimes call out due to the severity of the victim's injuries.


