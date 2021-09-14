Police warn of movie prop $20 bills in circulation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 14, 2021 03:19 PM
Created: September 14, 2021 02:51 PM
NEW MEXICO – Las Cruces police are warning of movie prop $20 bills in circulation.
Police point out the phrase, "For Motion Picture Use Only," appears at the top of the bill. There is also a note on the side stating it is not legal tender and, at the bottom, the president's name is not listed.
The bills are not illegal to have but are illegal to use.
