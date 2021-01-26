Police: Woman, child in car seat found dead on highway

The Associated Press
Updated: January 26, 2021 10:55 AM
Created: January 26, 2021 10:19 AM
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities say a truck driver faces felony charges for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash in which a woman and an infant in a car seat were found dead along Interstate 40.
Police found the bodies after spotting debris the night of Jan. 19.
Authorities say the woman was carrying the child in the car seat while walking in the left lane of the highway when they were hit.
Authorities arrested the driver from Indiana the next day at a truck stop east of Gallup.
Police say heroin and methamphetamines were found in the truck.
The trucker's lawyer didn't return a message seeking comment.
