Police: Woman found dead at a Las Cruces home; Man arrested

The Associated Press
Created: November 10, 2019 04:17 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Police in Las Cruces say they are investigating a domestic dispute that led to a murder and an attempted suicide.

They say officers were dispatched to a home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and reported finding a woman dead from stab wounds and a man alive with a knife to his chest.

Police have identified the dead woman as 41-year-old Amberly Lopez.

They say the suspect is identified as 44-year-old Juan Lopez-Banos.

Police say officers were able to render aid to Lopez-Banos and take him into custody.

He's being held on suspicion of murder.

It was unclear Sunday if Lopez-Banos has a lawyer yet.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

