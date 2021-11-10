Policing initiatives in New Mexico attract scrutiny

The Associated Press
Updated: November 10, 2021 09:24 AM
Created: November 10, 2021 09:19 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Advocates for alternatives to mass incarceration in New Mexico are warning of potential adverse outcomes in a public safety initiative from the governor aimed at reducing crime and violence amid a record-setting spate of homicides in Albuquerque.
The New Mexico SAFE coalition warned a panel of legislators Monday that the proposals could increase the number of people held in county jails who are prone to coronavirus infections and might initiate or exacerbate over-policing of minority communities.
Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is advocating for a $100 million effort to hire 1,000 new police officers and place new limits on pretrial release programs.
