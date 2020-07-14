Political parties ramp up campaign efforts in New Mexico

"DPNM and all of our Democratic campaigns have stepped up to transition to virtual campaigning,” she said.

Across the aisle, Trump Victory spokesperson Andrew Malave, said the GOP has already contacted more than a million potential voters in New Mexico.

"We are investing more than we've ever had before. It's a historic investment. We have just contacted our one millionth voter in the state of New Mexico which is really exciting,” Malave said.

There’s still the question of whether New Mexico is even in play. In 2016, President Trump lost by more than 8 percent to Hillary Clinton, but Malave said that support is growing.

"We saw a really sincere level of enthusiasm for President Trump in some rallies just outside the state of New Mexico, and that showed us through our own digital marketing targeting that there is an appetite for the president's message and to re-elect the president,” he said.



A Texas congressman spoke on behalf of the Biden campaign during the state democrats ’kickoff event.

"And for some reason I keep reading that Donald Trump and his campaign have a shot in New Mexico and that they may make run in your state and, like I said, we can't take anything for granted,” said Rep. Juaquin Castro (D-Texas). “The chairwoman mentioned it's going to be tough to campaign.”

Both parties have started to rely on online methods to rally support for their candidates, however Republicans said they’re still going door-to-door.