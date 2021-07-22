Poll: 36% of unvaccinated New Mexicans say they will never get a COVID vaccine

THE POLL

13,000 respondents

2,000+ were in New Mexico

Focus on minority communities

RESPONSES FOR PEOPLE IN NEW MEXICO

All New Mexicans: 22% say they are hesitant to get a vaccine

Unvaccinated: 36% say they will never get a shot That’s 10% of everyone 18 and up, 8% of the state

Native Americans: Hesitancy is high among the unvaccinated Desire to protect elders and culture can encourage vaccinations

Hispanic/Latinos, other minorities: Lower than average hesitancy

Rural residents: Higher than average hesitancy

Republicans: 51% of unvaccinated say they will never get a shot Stressing the economy can encourage vaccinations

Young adults: Many do not have concerns, but feel they don’t need a vaccine

Uninsured: 40% of unvaccinated say they will never get a shot Many incorrectly thought they needed insurance for a vaccine

Unvaccinated: Overwhelmingly want information and shots only from trusted doctors Many prefer privacy Most would not prefer clinics or large vaccine events

Unvaccinated: The rare side effect of blood clots is the top concern

Unvaccinated: Small percentage are not hesitant, just haven’t gotten to it

Incentives successfully encourage vaccinations

On the high vaccination rates in Native American communities:

“Unfortunately, once you get past that first wave of the Native Americans who are hungry for the vaccine and can get access to it, moving forward, hesitancy rates are very high among Native Americans here in New Mexico and nationally,” said Sanchez.

On encouraging unvaccinated Native Americans to get a shot:

“Although the message stresses protection of elders, for Native Americans we also included protection of culture and language, because unfortunately for that community, given the huge inequalities they’ve seen in terms of COVID outcomes, including casualties, with a lot of the elders goes the culture, goes language loss,” said Sanchez.

On encouraging hesitant Republicans to get vaccinated:

“For Republicans, a lot of it is stressing the underlying economic implications of high vaccination rates. We know that Republicans tend to think about all of this vaccine dynamic really in the context of opening up businesses,” Sanchez said.

On unvaccinated people’s overwhelming preference to rely on trusted doctors and hospitals for both information and vaccinations.

“What it tells us is the folks who are still hesitant but are open to getting a vaccine want that one-on-one, that ability to be able to say, ‘I know when I’m going to get the vaccine, and with my doctor, and in some cases it’s going to be anonymous and nobody else even has to know that I’m vaccinated,’” said Sanchez.