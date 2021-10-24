Poll: Albuquerque mayoral results pre-election

Results of all respondents:

Tim Keller 41%

Manny Gonzales 22%

Eddy Aragon 18%

Undecided 18%

In order to win an election in Albuquerque, candidates must win with 50% plus 1 of the total vote. Our polling suggest no candidate may win with those margins, forcing a runoff election. Our poling shows all three candidates aren’t particularly popular with Albuquerque voters.

We asked the question: What is your opinion of Tim Keller?

Results of all respondents:

Favorable 38%

Unfavorable 36%

Neutral 23%

Unfamiliar 2%

Not Sure 1%

We asked the question: What is your opinion of Manny Gonzales?

Results of all respondents:

Favorable 27%

Unfavorable 35%

Neutral 24%

Unfamiliar 10%

Not Sure 4%

We asked the question: What is your opinion of Eddy Aragon?

Results of all respondents:

Favorable 23%

Unfavorable 23%

Neutral 27%

Unfamiliar 23%

Not Sure 5%

The next question may reveal why the candidates are so unpopular. A majority of those polled think the city is on the wrong track.

We asked the question: Overall, are things in Albuquerque headed in the right direction? Or off on the wrong track?

Results of all respondents:

Right Direction 34%

Wrong Track 54%

Not Sure 12%

Crime ranks as the top single most important issue facing the city of Albuquerque.

We asked the question: Which of the following is the single most important issue facing the city of Albuquerque today?

Results of all respondents:

Crime 60%

Education 10%

Homelessness 14%

Econ. Development 9%

Jobs 3%

Other 3%

Not Sure 1%

The New Mexico United soccer team and other interest groups have pushed hard to convince voters to allow the City to chip in $50 million to build a new stadium, but results show it may be a hard sell to voters.

We asked the question: Albuquerque voters will also vote on a ballot measure to issue $50 million in bonds to build a new multipurpose stadium with the New Mexico United professional soccer team as its main tenant. On this ballot measure, how do you vote?

Results of all respondents: