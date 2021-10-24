Poll: Albuquerque mayoral results pre-election

Chris Ramirez
Updated: October 24, 2021 10:14 PM
Created: October 24, 2021 03:12 PM
ABQ Mayoral Poll and Stadium Interest Results
Results from a poll paid for by KOB 4 and conducted by the national, non-partisan polling company Survey USA reveal it’s very possible Albuquerque’s mayoral race will be forced into a December 7 runoff and interest in the city taking out $50 million in bonds to pay for a new stadium is low.
FULL EXCLUSIVE KOB 4 SURVEY HERE
We asked the question: If you were filing out your ballot for Albuquerque mayor today, and these were the only candidates, who would you vote for?
Results of all respondents:
In order to win an election in Albuquerque, candidates must win with 50% plus 1 of the total vote. Our polling suggest no candidate may win with those margins, forcing a runoff election. Our poling shows all three candidates aren’t particularly popular with Albuquerque voters.
We asked the question: What is your opinion of Tim Keller?
Results of all respondents:
We asked the question: What is your opinion of Manny Gonzales?
Results of all respondents:
We asked the question: What is your opinion of Eddy Aragon?
Results of all respondents:
The next question may reveal why the candidates are so unpopular. A majority of those polled think the city is on the wrong track.
We asked the question: Overall, are things in Albuquerque headed in the right direction? Or off on the wrong track?
Results of all respondents:
Crime ranks as the top single most important issue facing the city of Albuquerque.
We asked the question: Which of the following is the single most important issue facing the city of Albuquerque today?
Results of all respondents:
The New Mexico United soccer team and other interest groups have pushed hard to convince voters to allow the City to chip in $50 million to build a new stadium, but results show it may be a hard sell to voters.
We asked the question: Albuquerque voters will also vote on a ballot measure to issue $50 million in bonds to build a new multipurpose stadium with the New Mexico United professional soccer team as its main tenant. On this ballot measure, how do you vote?
Results of all respondents:
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company