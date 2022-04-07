Poll shows New Mexicans' support for affordable healthcare reforms amid pandemic concerns

"Majorities of Republicans, Independents and Democrats – across the political divide – support opening up the exchanges to everyone, opening up Medicaid to everyone," Williams said, "and they expect and want the state to take action to make health care more affordable for everyone,"

The poll indicated that six out of 10 New Mexicans say they've had to sacrifice medical services or medicine in the past two years because of cost.

"They delay receiving care, it gets worse and worse and then they end up eventually resorting to an emergency room," Williams discussed. "Once it's become an emergency health situation, it's much more expensive. Hospitals lose money providing health care that way and patients harm their health and their finances by having to do that."

The state passed the Healthcare Affordability Fund. The fund made premiums more affordable, made it easier for small businesses to provide insurance and provided coverage for more people who might not have had access. However, advocates say the results of this poll show a majority of New Mexicans want more action from the state now.