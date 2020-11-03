Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest

Long time voters said they were surprised at how quickly it all went.

"It was a lot quicker and easier than I thought it was going to be,” said Stephen Moya, an Albuquerque resident.

"No line. That was the best part of it,” he added.

A resident who voted in Sandoval County echoed Moya's view.

"No lines. No nothing. Everybody was very nice. It was clean. Very sanitary. Very up to code. All that. So, I loved it," said Emilia Blinzler.

At another Downtown polling location, voters were taking advantage of a COVID-safe drive-thru ballot drop off in front of City Hall. The process is quick, and voters are able to stay in their car the whole time.

Earlier, city officials were fitting boards on City Hall. A city spokesperson said they’re not fully boarding up any city buildings right now, but are preparing to in case of civil unrest following the election. APD said they’re also prepared.

“Obviously if there are people out there who have ill intentions and want to do something criminal they're not going to let us know, but we are looking for that as well,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. “We're keeping our ears open, we're looking for anything and we want to be able to respond hopefully ahead of time.”

People can cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A person who is in line prior to 7 p.m. will also be able to vote. A photo ID is not required to vote in New Mexico.

