Polls open for CD-1 special election in New Mexico

Updated: June 01, 2021 07:09 AM
Created: June 01, 2021 06:56 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico voters will pick a new U.S. representative on Tuesday.
The polls opened at 7 a.m. for the special election to fill Deb Haaland's seat in New Mexico's first congressional district.
Four candidates are on the ballot to replace now-Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who vacated the seat following her confirmation to the Biden Administration.
Early voting data shows Democrats lead handily in the overall vote count with 54,111 ballots cast. Republican voters cast 27,934 ballots, and independent voters cast 11,061 ballots.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m.
Click here to find nearby polling locations and a sample ballot.
