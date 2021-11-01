Polls open for local elections | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Polls open for local elections

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 02, 2021 09:56 AM
Created: November 01, 2021 04:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's Election Day and voters across the state will be heading to the polls to decide on local seats and issues.

More than 128,000 New Mexicans have already cast their ballots, thanks to early voting.

Voters in Albuquerque and Santa Fe can use public transportation to get to the polls for free – ABQ Ride and Santa Fe Ride services are free for Election Day. 

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Click here to find nearby polling locations and a sample ballot. 

