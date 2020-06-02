Polls open for New Mexico primary election

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 02, 2020 07:00 AM
Created: June 02, 2020 06:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tuesday's primary election is looking different from other years.
"Poll workers and voters will be expected to wear masks and to make sure hands are cleaned and sanitized or gloves are worn during the process," said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. "Every piece of equipment in the facility will constantly be cleaned."
State officials encouraged voters to send in an absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, more than 200,000 New Mexicans have already voted absentee.
If voters haven't mailed their ballot yet, make sure to drop it off at a polling location instead.
Officials say nearly 60,000 New Mexicans went to the polls to vote early in person.
Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
