Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two polls about the potential of legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico tell two very different stories.
The governor-established Cannabis Legalization Working Group commissioned a poll in December that found 75% of New Mexicans support the legalization of recreational marijuana.
However, a new poll from the nonprofit group Smart Approaches to Marijuana shows more than 60% of New Mexicans do not support marijuana legalization.
“Big pot is desperate to conceal the ugly truths of the harms of marijuana legalization due to the fact that once voters are aware of these harms, they are more likely to oppose supporting legalization – this poll proves that,” said Dr. Kevin Sabet, director of Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
The group formulated the questions for the poll, which was conducted by Emerson College.
The polls asked New Mexicans which marijuana policies they favor-- not necessarily what they approve or disapprove.
Pat Davis, chairman of the Cannabis Legalization Working Group, said the Emerson College poll an outlier.
“The group behind this has an agenda, and the way they ask these questions assumes that all these horrible things that people have assumed about cannabis for years come to reality,” Davis said. “And the facts are-- if you look at Colorado and other places, they simply haven't come true.”
Davis says the poll that was commissioned by the governor's working group is more reliable because the questions were consistent with questions asked in previous polls.
“New Mexicans are smart enough to ignore these outside groups who have a different agenda,” Davis said.
Lawmakers are expected to debate the recreational marijuana issue during the 2020 legislative session.
