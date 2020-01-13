Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM

The group formulated the questions for the poll, which was conducted by Emerson College.

The polls asked New Mexicans which marijuana policies they favor-- not necessarily what they approve or disapprove.

Pat Davis, chairman of the Cannabis Legalization Working Group, said the Emerson College poll an outlier.

“The group behind this has an agenda, and the way they ask these questions assumes that all these horrible things that people have assumed about cannabis for years come to reality,” Davis said. “And the facts are-- if you look at Colorado and other places, they simply haven't come true.”

Davis says the poll that was commissioned by the governor's working group is more reliable because the questions were consistent with questions asked in previous polls.

“New Mexicans are smart enough to ignore these outside groups who have a different agenda,” Davis said.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the recreational marijuana issue during the 2020 legislative session.