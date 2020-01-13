Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: January 13, 2020 05:07 PM
Created: January 13, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two polls about the potential of legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico tell two very different stories.

The governor-established Cannabis Legalization Working Group commissioned a poll in December that found 75% of New Mexicans support the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Advertisement

However, a new poll from the nonprofit group Smart Approaches to Marijuana shows more than 60% of New Mexicans do not support marijuana legalization.

“Big pot is desperate to conceal the ugly truths of the harms of marijuana legalization due to the fact that once voters are aware of these harms, they are more likely to oppose supporting legalization – this poll proves that,” said Dr. Kevin Sabet, director of Smart Approaches to Marijuana.

The group formulated the questions for the poll, which was conducted by Emerson College.

The polls asked New Mexicans which marijuana policies they favor-- not necessarily what they approve or disapprove.

Pat Davis, chairman of the Cannabis Legalization Working Group, said the Emerson College poll an outlier.

“The group behind this has an agenda, and the way they ask these questions assumes that all these horrible things that people have assumed about cannabis for years come to reality,” Davis said. “And the facts are-- if you look at Colorado and other places, they simply haven't come true.”

Davis says the poll that was commissioned by the governor's working group is more reliable because the questions were consistent with questions asked in previous polls.

“New Mexicans are smart enough to ignore these outside groups who have a different agenda,” Davis said.

Lawmakers are expected to debate the recreational marijuana issue during the 2020 legislative session.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Student brings gun to school on Santo Domingo Pueblo
Student brings gun to school on Santo Domingo Pueblo
Lobo head coach announces Bragg's removal from the team
Lobo head coach announces Bragg's removal from the team
Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap Uber driver is arrested in Carlsbad
Colorado man who allegedly tried to kidnap Uber driver is arrested in Carlsbad
New Mexico sees more flu cases than the national average
New Mexico sees more flu cases than the national average
Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM
Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM
Advertisement


Roswell firefighter arrested for attacking wife
Roswell firefighter arrested for attacking wife
30-day state police operation aims to relieve APD
30-day state police operation aims to relieve APD
Retired Rapid Ride buses assist APD with training
Retired Rapid Ride buses assist APD with training
Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM
Polls show differing views of recreational marijuana in NM
New Mexico GOP courting Latinos, Native American voters
New Mexico GOP courting Latinos, Native American voters