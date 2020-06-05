Pools prepare to open for lap swimming in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Six pools in Albuquerque will reopen Monday. However, they will have limited capacity.

"We are opening for lap swim only," said Josh Herbert, Aquatic Division Mangager for the Cit of Albuquerque. "The governor's order says lap swimming is allowed at pools. We're going to be doing it on a reservation basis."



Betsy Patterson Pool at Sandia High School, Los Altos Pool, the West Mesa Aquatic Center, the Highland Pool, Eisenhower Pool and Rio Grande will be taking reservations, starting Saturday.