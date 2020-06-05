Pools prepare to open for lap swimming in Albuquerque

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 05, 2020 06:32 PM
Created: June 05, 2020 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Six pools in Albuquerque will reopen Monday. However, they will have limited capacity.
"We are opening for lap swim only," said Josh Herbert, Aquatic Division Mangager for the Cit of Albuquerque. "The governor's order says lap swimming is allowed at pools. We're going to be doing it on a reservation basis."
Betsy Patterson Pool at Sandia High School, Los Altos Pool, the West Mesa Aquatic Center, the Highland Pool, Eisenhower Pool and Rio Grande will be taking reservations, starting Saturday.
As far as reopening for the mass public, it's unclear when that will happen.
"That depends on progressing to the next phase," Herbert said. "So if the governor progresses us to phase two, starting in July, we could open the rest of our pools or all of our pools up for recreation as well as lap swimming."
Herbert said the city is preparing for the next phase of opening.
Mark DiMenna, who is with the Environmental Health Department, said before other pools can open, inspectors have to make sure everything is in proper working order.
"We're looking for everything, from making sure the chemistry of the water is right, the chlorine levels are right, we want to make sure all the equipment is operating as it should," DiMenna said.
