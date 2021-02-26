Popejoy Hall announces 2021-2022 season, new dates for Hamilton

"Despite the unprecedented circumstances that have kept Popejoy Hall dark since March, we know the postponed season will be worth the wait," Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall, said. "We look forward to reopening our doors and presenting this much anticipated season. When we reopen, we will follow all local, state, federal and university guidelines to ensure the health and safety of our patrons."

This year's season will also include 23 Ovation Series shows, like the "The Great Gatsby."

Current season ticket holders do not need to renew their subscriptions and their tickets will automatically move to the rescheduled dates. New subscriptions will go on sale on March 23 to the general public.

Single tickets for "Hamilton" and other shows will go on sale to the public this fall.

