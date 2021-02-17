Popejoy Hall hopeful about making a comeback this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Popejoy Hall has sat empty for nearly 11 months since the pandemic hit last March. Now, Popejoy officials are looking to change that this year.

"Here's the deal with Popejoy. We're definitely closed until at least September. We'll be announcing our rescheduled dates. We lost a couple shows but most of the shows have been rescheduled or we got wonderful substitutes,” said Thomas Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall.