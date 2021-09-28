Popejoy Hall will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new policy will require patrons of Popejoy Hall to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to enter the theater.
Popejoy Hall officials said vaccination status can be provided with a vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of the card, or a digital vaccination record. The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least two weeks prior to the performance.
For unvaccinated patrons, they must provide the negative results of a PCR test administered by a lab. The results of at-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted.
Officials said no records will be saved, so patrons must present their proof of vaccination or current negative COVID-19 test at each performance.
Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be required for all patrons as well.
Popejoy Hall's vaccination policy, effective Sept. 29, follows the policies implemented at Broadway theaters this summer. For more information on the policy, click here.
