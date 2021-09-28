Popejoy Hall will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new policy will require patrons of Popejoy Hall to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to enter the theater.

Popejoy Hall officials said vaccination status can be provided with a vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of the card, or a digital vaccination record. The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least two weeks prior to the performance.