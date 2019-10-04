Popular food spot closes Nob Hill location

The popular late-night burrito spot shared the news on Instagram two days ago. The West Side and downtown locations will stay open. But "due to unforeseen circumstances" the Nob Hill was forced to close.

"There's definitely less of a draw here than there used to be," said Evan Fahy, a local resident.

That's because over the years more and more businesses along that stretch have done the same.

"There's a lot of places, even main stays, like Scalo's and Beeps, and Larry's hat, places that have been there since I was a kid, ever since I can remember that have gone away for whatever reason," said Losack.

Losack said ART has taken its toll and foot traffic isn't what it used to be.

But that's not all; there's been crime, too, including the murder of UNM baseball player Jackson Weller near last call earlier this year.

Beyond that, rent is expensive and parking can be tough. But the businesses still out here are still hanging on to hope.

"Once the buses are running properly there will be more reason for people to be out there," said Losack.