Popular movie musical comes to Albuquerque Little Theatre

"Backstage and onstage, it's 100-percent volunteers. Everyone's chosen to be here. Everyone's fought to be here in some cases, and it's what we love to do. It's what, you know, (the audience) look forward to,” said actress Janine O’Neill-Loffelnacher.

Actor David Bello, said mostly everyone has a day job but they have worked long hours on getting the show right. Also, one of the main attractions is the rain.

“There are cameras that do help augment the look of the rain, but we actually have a rain apparatus and it is raining, and the set is built with trough that catches the rain,” said Avery.

The show began on May 24th and will continue through June 16th. Ticket prices and show times can be found here.