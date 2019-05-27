Popular movie musical comes to Albuquerque Little Theatre
May 27, 2019 02:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Little Theatre is hoping to make a big splash with their show “Singin in the Rain."
It’s one of the most popular movie musicals since the early 50’s, and the entire crew at ALT has been working for two months to bring it to life on stage.
The director, Henry Avery, said there are 28 people in the show and about 20 backstage.
"Backstage and onstage, it's 100-percent volunteers. Everyone's chosen to be here. Everyone's fought to be here in some cases, and it's what we love to do. It's what, you know, (the audience) look forward to,” said actress Janine O’Neill-Loffelnacher.
Actor David Bello, said mostly everyone has a day job but they have worked long hours on getting the show right. Also, one of the main attractions is the rain.
“There are cameras that do help augment the look of the rain, but we actually have a rain apparatus and it is raining, and the set is built with trough that catches the rain,” said Avery.
The show began on May 24th and will continue through June 16th. Ticket prices and show times can be found here.
