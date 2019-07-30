AFR: Portable propane tank cause of Nob Hill explosion | KOB 4
AFR: Portable propane tank cause of Nob Hill explosion

Marian Camacho
July 30, 2019 12:55 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials say a portable propane tank was the cause of an explosion at a Nob Hill motel. 

First responders were called to the Hiway House Motel on Central near Bryn Mawr on Friday night following reports of an explosion.

KOB caught the aftermath on camera, with an entire wall blown away, the inside of the motel exposed. One person was taken to the hospital due to injuries from the explosion.

According to AFR it's unclear what caused the tank to explode.

