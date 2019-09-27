APS: Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Atrisco Heritage Academy
Christina Rodriguez
September 27, 2019 12:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A possible gas leak prompted an evacuation of Atrisco Heritage Academy Friday morning, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. The evacuation has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m.
APS posted on their website that Atrisco Heritage Academy had been evacuated around 10:50 a.m.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Atrisco Heritage Academy is evacuating due to a possible gas leak.— APS (@ABQschools) September 27, 2019
