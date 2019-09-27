APS: Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Atrisco Heritage Academy | KOB 4
APS: Possible gas leak prompts evacuation at Atrisco Heritage Academy

Christina Rodriguez
September 27, 2019 12:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A possible gas leak prompted an evacuation of Atrisco Heritage Academy Friday morning, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. The evacuation has been lifted as of 11:30 a.m. 

APS posted on their website that Atrisco Heritage Academy had been evacuated around 10:50 a.m. 

Information is limited at this time. 

Updated: September 27, 2019 12:03 PM
Created: September 27, 2019 11:06 AM

