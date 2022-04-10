Possible plea deal for man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 10, 2022 10:15 PM
Created: April 10, 2022 08:20 PM
*Note: Some viewers may find the video above and content below disturbing.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An accused child predator could be getting a plea deal later this month.
Anthony Padilla is set to have the many cases against him merged into one plea deal -- that's set to be heard in court April 28.
Padilla is accused of sexually assaulting six children between one and 8-years-old. Five are said to have contracted diseases from Padilla.
He's been in custody since 2019. The cases involve children from Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Española.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company