Post-Election Stress Disorder: Taking care of your mental health

Casey Torres
Created: November 05, 2020 12:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As folks wait to find out who the next president of the United States will be — emotions can start to pile up. It’s not rare, in fact, there’s a medical term for it: Post-Election Stress Disorder.
Justin White, a psychiatric nurse practitioner at Lovelace Health System, said PESD could affect over half of Americans. They can experience anxiety, depression, anger or fear from waiting to hear who wins the presidential seat and finally finding out who it is.
Folks can take it pretty hard if their candidate is on the losing end.
“They (voters) have a tendency to kind of connect with their candidate in a way about how they think there will be some positive change or negative changes in very significant ways — maybe to their healthcare, to their relational status, to their financial status,” said White.
Since the pandemic is raising health and financial concerns, there’s a chance the tense election could add more weight on people’s shoulders.
White said healthcare professionals expect a surge in the coming days and months. However, mental health issues brought on by PESD could last up to six months.
He recommends people whose candidate wins to avoid harassing or taunting others who voted differently. If your preferred candidate loses, White suggests to set healthy boundaries.
“That’s stuff like setting limits in terms of how much exposure to social media. Maybe take a pause for several days or several hours,” he said.
It’s one way to keep negativity out of your mind, but don’t shut the world out.
White also explained PESD can come from feeling like you’re losing control. Don’t focus on what you can’t control, which is a presidential election. White recommends people to “take control” in other things they enjoy, like hobbies.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company