Post-Election Stress Disorder: Taking care of your mental health

Since the pandemic is raising health and financial concerns, there’s a chance the tense election could add more weight on people’s shoulders.

White said healthcare professionals expect a surge in the coming days and months. However, mental health issues brought on by PESD could last up to six months.

He recommends people whose candidate wins to avoid harassing or taunting others who voted differently. If your preferred candidate loses, White suggests to set healthy boundaries.

“That’s stuff like setting limits in terms of how much exposure to social media. Maybe take a pause for several days or several hours,” he said.

It’s one way to keep negativity out of your mind, but don’t shut the world out.

White also explained PESD can come from feeling like you’re losing control. Don’t focus on what you can’t control, which is a presidential election. White recommends people to “take control” in other things they enjoy, like hobbies.