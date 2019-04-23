Postal worker shot, killed while on the job; Search for suspect continues | KOB 4
Postal worker shot, killed while on the job; Search for suspect continues

Marian Camacho
April 23, 2019 12:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A spokesperson with the United States Postal Service confirms the man shot and killed on Monday in a southwest Albuquerque neighborhood was a mail carrier.

The name of the victim has not yet been released as police work to notify next of kin.

USPS officials sent a statement to KOB Tuesday morning: "We are saddened by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with the employee’s family."

Federal investigators have taken over the investigation into the shooting that took place Monday afternoon near 98th and Tower.

Residents and fellow mail carriers in the area have started placing flowers and notes at their mailboxes in tribute to the man who lost his life in the shooting.

A suspect has not yet been taken into custody. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 23, 2019 12:11 PM
Created: April 23, 2019 11:05 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

