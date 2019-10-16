Pot legalization plan subsidizes patients, pays police | KOB 4
The Associated Press
October 16, 2019 11:10 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico would use proceeds from recreational marijuana to eliminate taxes on medical cannabis and subsidize sales to low-income patients under a legalization proposal from an expert panel appointed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
    
The recommendations on Tuesday from a 23-member task force sets the stage for a new push to authorize the recreational use and sale of marijuana when the Legislature convenes in January 2020.
    
Recreational marijuana is prohibited in New Mexico and bipartisan legalization legislation stalled in the state Senate earlier this year.
    
Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis led efforts to outline a new regulatory framework that would not allow local governments to prohibit marijuana sales.
    
Taxes on marijuana would go toward local law enforcement and help provide low-interest loans to small family cannabis businesses.

