Pot producers eager to ramp up, as legalization approaches | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Pot producers eager to ramp up, as legalization approaches

Pot producers eager to ramp up, as legalization approaches

The Associated Press
Created: April 15, 2021 08:51 AM

SANTA FE, NM. (AP) — Several New Mexico medical marijuana providers are warning of a potential cannabis shortage in late June, when the first provisions of a new law go into effect to legalize recreational marijuana.

Recreational cannabis sales don’t commence until early 2022. But several medical marijuana businesses led by Ultra Health said Wednesday that there could be a run on medical marijuana supplies in late June of this year.

That's when a new legalization law takes effect and increases possession limits, with virtually no restrictions on how much can be stashed away at home for personal use.

Ultra Health called for an increase in the current limits on marijuana production — set at 1,750 plants per producer — to ensure there is no extreme scarcity.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

More than a dozen APD officers resign from Emergency Response Team following weekend protest
More than a dozen APD officers resign from Emergency Response Team following weekend protest
Fact Check: Mark Moores Attack Ad is Misleading
Fact Check: Mark Moores Attack Ad is Misleading
Community helps support Albuquerque woman who had her car stolen
Community helps support Albuquerque woman who had her car stolen
Albuquerque photography studio experiences second break-in in a week
Albuquerque photography studio experiences second break-in in a week
Carjacking suspect leads BCSO on pursuit
Carjacking suspect leads BCSO on pursuit