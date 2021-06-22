Potential new downtown development draws inspiration from LA, Dallas and Nashville

The goal is to connect the Downtown Convention Center, Glorietta station, Alvarado Transit Station and the shops downtown.

“Paths for people to come out and bike or walk but also have a lot of amenities, little park land nodes where you could have an amphitheater, or splash pad, also a lot of public art,” said Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency Manager, Karen Iverson. “Beer gardens or yoga all kind of amenities and that's why we're here asking the people’s input, what they would like to see along this corridor."

The city has $5 million set aside for this project, which they say is a good start, but they're looking for federal funding too.

Other feedback from the meeting included tackling car speeds, environmental racism, lighting and trash.