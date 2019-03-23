After early morning outage, power restored at Albuquerque Sunport
March 23, 2019 08:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Power was fully restored at the Albuquerque Sunport around 8:30 a.m.
The power outage was first reported around 5 a.m. A couple hours later, the airport was on "emergency power," which allowed airline crews to get through security.
Multiple down transformers caused the outage, according to the Sunport's offcial twitter account.
Passengers reported delayed flights and long lines in the security area.
