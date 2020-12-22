Power restored at Sunport following nearby transformer fire

Diana Castillo
Updated: December 22, 2020 05:17 PM
Created: December 22, 2020 04:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Power was restored to the Albuquerque Sunport following a transformer fire Monday.
The outage impacted more than 30 flights, which were either canceled or delayed.
The cause of the electrical fire is still under investigation.
PNM released the following statement about the fire and outage:
"PNM crews worked diligently underground inside tight manholes, testing oxygen levels, gas levels, pumping out water used to distinguish the fire - and this work had to be done with all 16 manholes, and then perform the repairs to the underground cables. The safety measures and inspection work can be lengthy but is critical that it be done carefully and thoroughly for the safety of PNM crew members."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company