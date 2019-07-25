Powerful rain, lightning storm delays country concert | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Powerful rain, lightning storm delays country concert

Joshua Panas
July 25, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people waited out the rain to watch country stars Jason Aldean and Kane Brown perform at Isleta Amphitheater Thursday night.

Advertisement

Many people were forced to wait in their vehicles until the rain and lightning subsided.

The concert was delayed until about 9 p.m. It was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: July 25, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 10:08 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
Uber driver accused of murder met by slain passenger's family, friend in courtroom
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
ABQ street littered with porn, condoms reportedly served as 'rape site'
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup
Advertisement




APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
APD K-9 bitten by rattlesnake
Powerful rain, lightning storm delays country concert
Powerful rain, lightning storm delays country concert
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Police searching for heavily-tattooed man in connection to SE NM murder
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Lawsuit: Former Espanola mayor sexually abused boy
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison
Man who abducted girl, shot her parents moved to NM prison