Powerful rain, lightning storm delays country concert
Joshua Panas
July 25, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of people waited out the rain to watch country stars Jason Aldean and Kane Brown perform at Isleta Amphitheater Thursday night.
Many people were forced to wait in their vehicles until the rain and lightning subsided.
The concert was delayed until about 9 p.m. It was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
