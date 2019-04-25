Powwow plans focus on missing, murdered Native women

Melonie Mathews, whose family founded the Gathering of Nations Powwow in Albuquerque, says organizers are dedicating the Miss Indian World Pageant to the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women - which has become the focus in the past year of state and federal legislation, and marches and demonstrations.

The pageant is a marquee event tied to the powwow, which has grown over the past three decades to include a parade, contemporary music venue and market.