Pre-K enrollment still open for this fall

Joy Wang
August 17, 2019 10:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — School has started for much of New Mexico, but there are still opportunities for people to enroll into pre-K. 

With New Mexico's recent pre-K expansion, there are more options than ever before. The state's Public Education Department has more than 7,000 slots for New Mexico kids. CYFD programs have just under 5,500 open slots. 

"Some of the similarities between a PED and licensed CYFD provider is that you're going to get the exact same curriculum," said Crystal Tapia with Noah's Ark. 

At Noah's Ark, there's also the option to put kids in school before pre-K, with various hours to work with a parent's schedule. 

Joy Wang


Created: August 17, 2019 10:48 PM

