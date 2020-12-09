Predictions vary on New Mexico higher education enrollment | KOB 4

Predictions vary on New Mexico higher education enrollment

Predictions vary on New Mexico higher education enrollment

The Associated Press
Created: December 09, 2020 11:08 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Higher education leaders and lawmakers have debated the future of New Mexico college enrollment in a legislative hearing.

While New Mexico's higher education secretary believes it will rise like it did after the 2008 recession, some lawmakers think it will continue declining.

Officials said Tuesday that preliminary data suggests freshman enrollment is up this fall at state-funded universities. But some current students are failing to complete credits because of financial and childcare disruptions.

Some lawmakers are concerned that high school students won't graduate and as a result won't have college as an option.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NB I-25 reopened after fatal crash near Isleta Blvd, SB remains closed
NB I-25 reopened after fatal crash near Isleta Blvd, SB remains closed
Virus outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders
Virus outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders
APD: Monolith recovered, taken to crime lab
APD: Monolith recovered, taken to crime lab
Public Education Department still looking for 12,000 ‘disengaged’ students
Public Education Department still looking for 12,000 ‘disengaged’ students
Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down
Albuquerque monolith vandalized, torn down