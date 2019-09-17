Prehistoric crocodile fossil discovered in New Mexico | KOB 4
Prehistoric crocodile fossil discovered in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
September 17, 2019 12:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A father and his two sons discovered an unusual fossil while hiking in the Ojito Wilderness near San Ysidro. The fossil they found turned out to be the first piece of evidence of a Jurassic crocodile found in New Mexico. 

Bob Chesebrough and his two sons had sent a photo of the fossil to Dr. Spencer Lucas, a paleontologist at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. Lucas confirmed the fossil is part of the skull of a Jurassic crocodile – from around 150 million years ago. 

Watch the video above to see an interview with Dr. Spencer Lucas about the unique discovery. 

