Preliminary AG investigation cites failures of ABQ retirement community for COVID-19 handling | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
Advertisement

Preliminary AG investigation cites failures of ABQ retirement community for COVID-19 handling

Preliminary AG investigation cites failures of ABQ retirement community for COVID-19 handling

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 16, 2020 03:52 PM
Created: April 16, 2020 02:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Attorney General Hector Balderas released preliminary findings of an investigation into La Vida Llena, a retirement community where several residents died from COVID-19 and dozens more were infected. 

The investigation cites failures in various areas:

Advertisement
  • Failure to establish a safe, efficient, and reliable means of communicating with
    residents about COVID-19
  • Failure to utilize personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Failure to quickly inform medical staff of COVID-19 diagnoses
  • Failure to promptly cease non-essential gatherings and non-essential labor
  • Precarious financial management of facility by parent company Haverland Carter

Balderas said his office conducted 32 interviews of staff, residents, contract workers and family members of people who live at La Vida Llena to come up with its preliminary findings. 

La Vida Llena is required to respond to the preliminary investigation by April 20.

In response to the results of the preliminary investigation, La Vida Llena provided the media with the following statement:

It’s surprising that the New Mexico Attorney General has chosen to release incomplete findings of an investigation he describes as in progress – and to send those preliminary findings directly to the media before anyone at La Vida Llena had the opportunity to review the findings.

No members of La Vida Llena leadership have been interviewed by the AG’s investigators. When they do contact us, we will be fully cooperative, including detailing the comprehensive set of actions we’ve taken over the past month to follow the directives and orders issued by state and federal agencies. In fact, at present we are working in partnership and under the supervision of the New Mexico Department of Health, who have personnel on site at La Vida Llena helping us care for our residents.

We also will continue to be transparent about the finances of our non-profit, faith-based organization. In short, no money has ever been misused. We will continue to use every dollar we have at our disposal to accomplish our mission of serving seniors and improving their quality of life.

As of last night, 432 residents of La Vida Llena had tested negative for COVID-19. 16 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being cared for around-the-clock in an isolated area of our healthcare unit. Experienced caregivers – together with support, guidance and staffing assistance from the state Department of Health – are treating these residents, each of whom is of advanced age and with serious underlying health conditions.

At the same time, every lost life La Vida Llena, our residents and residents’ families have experienced as a result of this awful virus remains firmly in our hearts, our minds and our prayers. We will continue to do everything we can to protect the living-- and to serve this at-risk even as we grieve the 10 fine human beings who have been lost during this unprecedented pandemic. 

Click here to read the detailed results of the attorney general's investigation


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19
Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19
New Mexico diocese 1st to resume public US Mass amid virus
New Mexico diocese 1st to resume public US Mass amid virus
Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses
Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses
Counties in northwest part of the state see surge in COVID-19 cases
Counties in northwest part of the state see surge in COVID-19 cases
New Mexico to join pilot US effort on contact tracing
New Mexico to join pilot US effort on contact tracing
Advertisement


8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
8 new deaths, 116 additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in NM
Preliminary AG investigation cites failures of ABQ retirement community for COVID-19 handling
Preliminary AG investigation cites failures of ABQ retirement community for COVID-19 handling
Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19
Albuquerque federal courthouse closed after FBI agent tests postive for COVID-19
New Mexico diocese 1st to resume public US Mass amid virus
New Mexico diocese 1st to resume public US Mass amid virus
Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses
Governor says social distancing efforts have been making an impact, still too soon to reopen businesses