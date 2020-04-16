Preliminary AG investigation cites failures of ABQ retirement community for COVID-19 handling

In response to the results of the preliminary investigation, La Vida Llena provided the media with the following statement:

It’s surprising that the New Mexico Attorney General has chosen to release incomplete findings of an investigation he describes as in progress – and to send those preliminary findings directly to the media before anyone at La Vida Llena had the opportunity to review the findings.

No members of La Vida Llena leadership have been interviewed by the AG’s investigators. When they do contact us, we will be fully cooperative, including detailing the comprehensive set of actions we’ve taken over the past month to follow the directives and orders issued by state and federal agencies. In fact, at present we are working in partnership and under the supervision of the New Mexico Department of Health, who have personnel on site at La Vida Llena helping us care for our residents.

We also will continue to be transparent about the finances of our non-profit, faith-based organization. In short, no money has ever been misused. We will continue to use every dollar we have at our disposal to accomplish our mission of serving seniors and improving their quality of life.

As of last night, 432 residents of La Vida Llena had tested negative for COVID-19. 16 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being cared for around-the-clock in an isolated area of our healthcare unit. Experienced caregivers – together with support, guidance and staffing assistance from the state Department of Health – are treating these residents, each of whom is of advanced age and with serious underlying health conditions.

At the same time, every lost life La Vida Llena, our residents and residents’ families have experienced as a result of this awful virus remains firmly in our hearts, our minds and our prayers. We will continue to do everything we can to protect the living-- and to serve this at-risk even as we grieve the 10 fine human beings who have been lost during this unprecedented pandemic.

