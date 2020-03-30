Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: March 30, 2020 03:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pres. Donald Trump told Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that he will grant her request for an Army combat support hospital in Albuquerque.
Pres. Trump made the statement Monday during a phone call will governors.
Gov. Lujan Grisham had written a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense to request a manned 248-bed Army combat support hospital on Friday.
The governor said the hospital will be used to respond to COVID-19 outbreak, which she said threatens to overwhelm the state's current medical facilities.
