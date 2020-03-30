Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital

Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 30, 2020 03:57 PM
Created: March 30, 2020 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Pres. Donald Trump told Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham that he will grant her request for an Army combat support hospital in Albuquerque.

Pres. Trump made the statement Monday during a phone call will governors. 

Advertisement

Gov. Lujan Grisham had written a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Defense to request a manned 248-bed Army combat support hospital on Friday.

The governor said the hospital will be used to respond to COVID-19 outbreak, which she said threatens to overwhelm the state's current medical facilities.

Read the full letter by clicking this link


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
Study: New Mexico receives a 'C' for social distancing
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
APD: Suspect dies at UNM Hospital after officer-involved shooting
Advertisement


UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
UNM Hospital to get anti-malaria drugs to treat COVID-19
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in New Mexico as total cases rise to 281
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Pres. Trump approves Gov. Lujan Grisham's request for Army hospital
Albuquerque DJ bringing the party to people via social media
Albuquerque DJ bringing the party to people via social media
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program
Mayor Keller announces $500K Micro-Business Relief Program