Pres. Trump thanks BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales in tweet

Advertisement

Joshua Panas
Created: August 11, 2020 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- President Donald Trump thanked Bernalillo County Sheriff in a tweet Tuesday.

The president said he appreciates the sheriff's partnership "to help make your community safe."

Gonzales tweeted earlier that he had joined a call with the president about Operation Legend, which provides 35 federal agents to the state to help fight crime. 

Gonzales was at the White House in July when the president announced Operation Legend.


