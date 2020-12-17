Presbyterian begins vaccinating frontline workers

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tents were set up early Thursday morning outside of the Albuquerque Ambulance headquarters in northeast Albuquerque so that Presbyterian staff could begin getting vaccinated.
The hospital is administering the Pfizer vaccine to staff working with COVID-19 patients.
Presbyterian officials said the vaccine is its best chance at minimizing the pandemic's impact. They've received 3,900 doses that will distributed at their facilities around the state.
New Mexico received its first shipment of the vaccine Monday. The state ordered nearly 18,000 doses.
