Presbyterian Community Health offers free wellness classes | KOB 4
Presbyterian Community Health offers free wellness classes

Casey Torres
Updated: June 22, 2020 09:57 AM
Created: June 22, 2020 09:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Presbyterian Community Health program is offering virtual resources for free during the pandemic.

Ashley Dunworth, a registered dietitian and diabetes care and education specialist, said they offer cooking, exercise, gardening and chronic disease management classes on Zoom almost every day.

The cooking and chronic disease management classes are in English and Spanish. The rest of the resources are in English only.

The chronic disease management covers anything like cancer, diabetes and heart health.

“Coming to these classes…(sic) it’s a really great way to get support from the instructor and from your peers and kind of form a community, but also just learning new ways to help manage your health and get support,” she said.

Dunworth said about 900 people have participated since the pandemic broke out.

To see the full list of available classes and register, click here.


